Suspect arrested in shooting outside Bretz Nightclub

Hazel Powell was arrested in connection with the shooting that happened outside of Bretz Nightclub. (Source: Toledo Police Department)

Police have arrested Hazel Powell in connection to a shooting that left a woman for dead in the middle of Adams Street in Uptown Toledo.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday right outside of Bretz Nightclub.

Police say Caprize Morrow was shot in the chest. Paramedics were able to revive her at the scene before taking her to Mercy St. Vincent's Hospital, where she is currently in critical condition.

Toledo Police Lieutenant Joe Heffernan says they haven't gotten down to motive yet, but it's part of the investigation. Court records, however, show Powell filed a stalking protection order/civil sexually oriented protection order against Morrow around this time last year.

Powell is charged with felonious assault and is being held at the Lucas County Jail.

"I don't think this was any kind of random situation. I don't think it's any reason for those people going to that uptown area to be concerned that this may happen to them," said Heffernan.

One witness tells WTOL 11 shortly after the victim walked out the club she started arguing with a person driving a vehicle with tinted windows. Moments later the witness says she heard four gunshots, at least one hitting the victim in the chest. Other bullets landing in a car and shattering glass outside the nightclub.

Powell will be in court Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

