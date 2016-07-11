Man claims woman tried running him down with her car - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man claims woman tried running him down with her car

Marnecia Baker (Source: Toledo Police Department) Marnecia Baker (Source: Toledo Police Department)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Toledo woman is charged with felonious assault after police say she tried to attack a man with her car several times.

Marnecia Baker, 19, is accused of using her car to ram into a man’s car on Arlington Avenue over the weekend. As the victim tried to get away, he told police Baker came at him a second time, but instead crashed into an apartment building. 

Nobody was seriously hurt in the crash. It’s unknown what led up to the altercation. 

Baker was arraigned Monday for felonious assault.

