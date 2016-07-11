Police: Man caught stealing guns from Dick's Sporting Goods - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Toledo man was arrested after police say he tried to steal several guns from Dick’s Sporting Goods at Franklin Park. 

It happened late Friday night. Toledo police arrested 18-year-old David Triplett Jr., and charged him with aggravated burglary. 

Police say Triplett got into the store and broke into a locked case containing guns and had several of them stacked up when the alarms went off. When police arrived, they found Triplett hiding in a back storage room with a machete knife nearby. 

Luckily, no one was hurt. 

