Weekend Warriors: Glass City Rollers are the real deal on wheels

A contact sport on wheels? What could possibly go wrong?

Nothing bad enough to scare off the ladies on the Glass City Rollers.

The team is now in its seventh year.

They are having bouts all summer and into the fall at the Skyway Rec Center off of Starr Ave. on Toledo’s east side.

The sport attracts young and “maturing” athletes alike.

Dawn Kuhl, aka Mother Nature, is 44 years old. She has a daughter on the team.

"A lot of people say grandma? Who they talking to? Yeah being a grandma and playing is exciting. They're cheering and I'm like, yeah I'm a grandma,” said Dawn.

Shawn McNair, aka Destruck-Shawn, is 54.

She says instead of a mid-life crisis, roller derby was a mid-life opportunity.

“After a bout, women my age will come up to me and tell me, ‘we came here to watch you. You’re an inspiration’,” said Shawn.

Ulonda Sweeney is 51. Folks call her Gunsmoke.

Last year Ulonda fell and broke a cheekbone, and had a concussion.

This year she is back.

"Roller Derby to me is kind of like football on wheels, the jammer is the running back, and the blockers are your line,” said Ulonda.

Finally, there is 49-year-old Terri Green, or Mamrie Heartless who sums it up best.

"Everybody I know, my age or younger stroke my ego, like, I could never do that. You're such a bad---. You know?"

The Glass City Rollers are true Weekend Warriors.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.