Black Lives Matter roundtable looks to improve relations between police, community

There was another Black Lives Matter event on Sunday in Toledo, but it wasn't a rally or march.

Rather a community round-table and strategy meeting was held.

Folks were asked what they would do to improve police relations in Toledo.

"It seems there's a lot of hatred that needs to evolve into something much more like love," said Shawn Brooks.

Mark Walker thinks more drastic measures are needed.

"We need to take the system and get rid of it. Implement a new one," said Mark.

Organizers say overall, Toledo has not experienced high profile cases of police brutality as other communities.

That's why they want to be proactive now and not have to deal with disturbing incidents in the future.

"I think the more people that are involved and active, more stories we hear, more voices, more collectivity. That's the only way things can change," said Linda Alvarado-Arce from the City of Toledo's Board of Community Relations.

Among the talking points: development of a community review board to investigate police misconduct.

That way police develop a relationship with citizens they have been sworn to protect and serve.

But it's a two way street.

Citizens need to get to know police too.

"What I think needs to be done is take action. Get politicians involved. Get everybody involved as far as community leaders, churches, anybody and everybody that has a voice and influence, some measure of power," said L.J. Hamilton of Black Lives Matter.

It's hoped the Sunday event will be the beginning of a conversation involving action behind the words spoken here.

