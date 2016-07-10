Toledo's Erik Kynard headed to Rio Olympics in high jump - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo's Erik Kynard headed to Rio Olympics in high jump

Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
EUGENE, OR (WTOL) -

Erik Kynard has won the high jump in the US Olympic Trials and will be heading to Rio in August.

Kynard won the silver medal in the high jump at the London Olympics in 2012.

Kynard graduated from Rogers High School in 2009.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly