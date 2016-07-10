Toledo's Erik Kynard headed to Rio Olympics in high jump

Erik Kynard has won the high jump in the US Olympic Trials and will be heading to Rio in August.
Kynard won the silver medal in the high jump at the London Olympics in 2012.
Kynard graduated from Rogers High School in 2009.
