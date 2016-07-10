Jury hears witness testimony in retrial of Russell Adkins

The retrial of Russell Adkins continued Tuesday.

Adkins is facing murder charges in the 1982 death of Dana Rosendale.

The 30-year-old case remained cold until 2013 when Rosendale's body was disinterred for further examination.

Adkins was then arrested in February of 2015 for the murder. But the first trial against him ended in a hung jury in January of 2016.

The state then decided to retry Adkins on February 1. Since then, Rosendale's body has been exhumed for a second time.

On Monday, a pool of jurors were whittled down to six men and eight women.

Prosecutors hope the information given will be enough for jurors to decide whether or not Adkins is guilty of murder.

On Tuesday, two of the jurors were questioned after they learned Adkins' first case resulted in a hung jury. Both said they would be able to put that information aside and still serve on the jury without that swaying their decision.

Once that was settled jurors heard testimony from three witnesses. One was a volunteer firefighter who responded to the scene after the call came in that a woman was unconscious lying in front of a home on Tracy Road.

The prosecution is trying to prove Dana was beaten by Russell Adkins. The defense is trying to prove Rosendale fell out of Adkins' faulty passenger side door after a night of drinking.

"Did she have any of those injuries to indicate being thrown from a car?" asked the prosecution.

"I did not see any injuries that would represent being thrown from a car," said the witness.

The jury also heard from the woman who was with Dana the night of her death, Roxy Pelow.

