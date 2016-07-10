Toledo lighthouse society continues annual festival Sunday

The Toledo Lighthouse Society has been raising funds for 20 years to repair the Toledo Harbor Light, and this weekend they continued that tradition with their annual waterfront light house festival at Maumee Bay State Park.

Frank Bihn, member of the Toledo Lighthouse Society, says it’s a necessity to keep the light house intact.

“It's a historical marker that never should be lost. I mean it's not falling into the lake. It's not like anything's bad we just need to get everything on the inside secured,” said Bihn.

Due to vandalism and regular wear and tears, the lighthouse now needs windows and shutters, which is the biggest focus of the fundraiser.

The windows are currently covered with cement blocks until they can be replaced.

The Toledo Lighthouse Society’s goal is to have the lighthouse completely restored in the next five years.

They plan to continue hosting annual fundraisers like they have been doing for the last 13 years, to complete the restoration.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.