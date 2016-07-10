Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson- July 10, 2016

This week on Leading Edge, Jerry Anderson sits down with Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson and former Supreme Court Justice Andy Douglas to discuss who is responsible for the payment of housing prisoners from Toledo.

Then, Judd Silverman talks about the 2016 Marathon Classic which kicks off Monday at the Highland Meadows Golf Club.

Don't miss Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson each Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on WTOL 11 and 10:30 p.m. on FOX Toledo.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.