Man killed in I-75 motorcycle crash

A man is dead following a crash Saturday evening on I-75 northbound.

Toledo Police say 49-year-old Robert Vernon was traveling northbound when he lost control of his motorcycle at Ottawa River Road near exit 209 and crashed.

Vernon was rushed to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

TPD is still investigating what happened.

It's not clear if alcohol or drugs were a factor.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.