Indiana man dead after Ottawa County crash

One man was killed and two others were seriously injured after their vehicles collided on State Route 19 in Ottawa County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the accident happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

Troopers say 64-year-old John Word from Indiana failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a truck carrying a fishing boat.

Word was pronounce dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck, Jerry Ickes, of Thornville, and his passenger, Jason Saum, of Findlay, were taken by Life Flight to Mercy St. Vincent Hospital with serious injuries.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.