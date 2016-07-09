16-year-old charged in shooting death of brother at west Toledo apartment complex

A Toledo teen accused of shooting and killing his own brother was in court Monday.

The 16-year-old is charged with the shooting death of 18-year-old Bryan Henry.

Police say it happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Georgetown Village Apartment complex on Middlesex Drive in west Toledo.

Officers say when they arrived to find Bryan dead at the scene. The mother and brother of the victim both called 911.

After further investigation, police learned that Bryan’s 16-year-old brother had shot him. The brother was then taken into custody and booked at the Juvenile Justice Center.

On Monday, a juvenile court judge continued the initial court case to next week.

"Had it been a death or not gun cases in juvenile court, they're the most serious we get here and generally asking for release to any kind of thing under our secure detention will not be granted," said Prosecutor Lori Orlander.

Prosecution now must decided whether or not to try the teen as an adult.

Right now, it is still unclear just how the shooting started. Police did not find a weapon at the apartment. They say they are also looking at surveillance video of the area.

The Georgetown Village Apartments were formerly the Hampshire Heights Apartments.

