Arrest warrant issued for man in connection to June shooting death

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The Toledo Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for a man they say shot and killed another man in late June.

TPD says Ocolar Macklin IV, 28, shot and killed Isaiah Austin, 26, on June 29.

On that day, police were called to a shooting around 9 p.m. on South Ave. near Daniels Ave. in south Toledo where they found Mr. Austin in a car with a gunshot wound.

Austin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.

