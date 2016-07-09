Police in the Park event aims to bring police and community together

Toledo Police officers are making efforts to get to know the people they protect and serve.

Police are visiting local parks all summer long as part of their 'Police in the Parks' program.

Officers spent several hours today in Willys Park in West Toledo.

ADDITIONAL POLICE IN THE PARK EVENTS

July 16, Close Park

July 23, Burnette Park

August 6, Walbridge Park

August 27, Ottawa Park

September 10, Glenwood Park

The events give the community a chance to tell police what's going on in their neighborhood and communicate changes they'd like to see implemented.

"I think they're doing a fabulous job. They're all human. People do make mistakes but what we need to do is watch our words on social media because words can make war. We’ve got to keep peace,” said Block Watch member Tina Scott.

The police were invited as part of a community day event at the Eleanor Kahle Senior Center.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.