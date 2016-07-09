Toledo Black Lives Matter rally brings attention to inequality in justice system

Protester gathered on a busy street corner in Toledo to bring attention to racial inequality (Source: WTOL)

There were chants for change on Saturday at the intersection of Monroe and Detroit in central Toledo.

Members of Black Lives Matter gathered for an emotional protest after two recent police killings; one in Minnesota, the other in Louisiana.

They're calling for an end to racial discrimination against blacks by police and for a more equal justice system.

"I think that we've seen way too many modern lynchings and too much violence of all kinds," said protester Dan Rutt.

Others came to the protest to express themselves.

They want to bring attention to what they say are injustices against blacks across the country.

"You got to get activated. Then we can go back to our community and make it a decent and safe place to live," said protester Washington Muhammad.

There haven't been any high profile police-related shootings in Toledo like the two in the last week.

But the local chapter of Black Lives Matter is circulating a petition that would increase community oversight of police.

The end result, they say, would be improved public trust and a safer community.

"I have three little black males. It's important for them to know that their lives matter as much as your life matters," said Amber Nolen.

One thing emphasized at the protest: standing up for black lives doesn't mean you're against blue lives.

"The reason we have to say 'black lives matter' is because the system continues to show over and over again that our lives do not matter. And so we have to underline that," said Julian Mack. "We will continue to say black lives matter until it becomes a reality."

