Defiance man injured after motorcycle crash

A Defiance man is recovering in the hospital following a motorcycle crash.

It happened on U.S. 24 at milepost 22 in Defiance Township.

Police say Theodore McKenzie, 49, was riding his 2008 Harley Davidson on westbound U.S. 24 when he lost control of the bike, crashing into a median.

The bike flipped over, throwing McKenzie from it.

He was taken to Defiance Regional Hospital and was later flown to Toledo Hospital.

Police say he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

