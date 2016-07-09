This year's Keith Dressel memorial ride especially poignant after Dallas shootings

More than 300 motorcycles rode in honor of Toledo police detective, Keith Dressel, who died on duty in 2007.

The funds from Saturday's event went toward “The Officer William Miscannon Endowed Scholarship Fund in Memory of Toledo Police Detective Keith Dressel” that is given to a student at Owens Community College who wants to pursue a career in law enforcement.

Larraine Dressel, Keith Dressel’s mother, said this year is particularly hard because of the Dallas shootings that happened this week.

“Sometimes it’s hard. Yesterday was hard. Yesterday was a cry day. Dallas. I think about the families of those officers. I mean, it’s bad enough that they lost their lives, but how many other lives are hurting because of it. Both their blood family and their blue family,” Dressel said.

Despite the shootings on Thursday night, Dressel was happy to know that the work they were doing to honor her son was able to help students reach their goals of joining a law enforcement team.

The motorcycle ride fundraiser has been happening for the last nine years, but this was the most attended event yet.

