Ohio State, University of Cincinnati settle medical suits

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio Court of Claims has approved settlements in two medical lawsuits against public universities in the state.

The settlements were announced Friday in separate lawsuits against Ohio State University and the University of Cincinnati.

Ohio State has agreed to pay $25,000 to the estate of former Mansfield Correctional Institution inmate James R. Thaxton Jr., for pain and suffering he endured after a surgeon's retractor was left in his stomach during a cancer treatment at the school's Wexner Medical Center. Thaxton later died.

The University of Cincinnati has agreed to pay $99,000 to a former medical-school student in a dispute over accommodations she sought after an attention deficit hyper-activity disorder diagnosis. It also agreed to change her transcript. The student agreed not to try to re-enroll.

Neither university admitted wrongdoing.

