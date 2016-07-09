Police: Boy, 3, found unresponsive in hot car dies in Ohio

MORAINE, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a 3-year-old boy who was found unresponsive in a hot car outside a relative's home has died at an Ohio hospital.

The boy was reported missing Wednesday evening in Moraine, just south of Dayton. After a brief search, he was found in a vehicle with the windows up. Moraine police say he died Friday.

It's unclear how long he'd been in the vehicle. Temperatures were in the mid-80s Wednesday evening.

The Dayton Daily News (http://bit.ly/29p9HAZ ) reports police identified the boy as Camilo Juarez.

An autopsy was expected, but the coroner's office wasn't releasing any information on the case Saturday.

Moraine police Sgt. Jon Spencer says there were no immediate charges, but the case will be reviewed by the prosecutor's office in accordance with local procedure.

Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com

