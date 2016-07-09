Perkins Twp man suffers medical condition, dies in early morning crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash caused by a medical condition.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. Saturday on Campbell Street, just south of Bogart Road in Perkins Township.

Police say Kenneth Gerhardstein, 65, from Bellevue was pulling out of a driveway when he suffered a medical condition.

Gerhardstein swerved across Campbell street, sliding through a large bush, hitting a basketball hoop and two parked cars.

He was taken to Firelands emergency Room, where he died.

It is unknown what specific medical condition caused the crash.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.