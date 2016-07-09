DTE Energy says 75,000 without power in Detroit area

DTE Energy says it's making progress in restoring electricity in the Detroit area, although 75,000 customers still lack power after storms.

Most outages Saturday are in Wayne County communities near Interstate 94, between Interstate 275 and downtown Detroit. DTE says 120,000 customers were in the dark at the peak of the outages, which began Thursday night.

The utility says crews are working 16-hour shifts to get electricity restored.

Consumers Energy, which serves other parts of Michigan, is reporting no storm-related outages.

