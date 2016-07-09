Sen. Rob Portman hosts annual Lake Erie Water Quality Roundtable

Senator Rob Portman will host his annual round table Saturday, following a fishing trip on Lake Erie.

State, local, and federal experts will discuss the condition of Lake Erie and any current threats that could harm the water.

The round table will take place at 12 p.m., at the Hotel Lakeside on 150 Maple Ave in Lakeside Marblehead, OH.

For more information on the event, call 202-224-5190.

