Service arrangements for Ottawa Co. Sheriff's Office K-9 Nero

OTTAWA COUNTY, OH

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office invites the community to celebrate the life of K9 Nero.

Nero died Thursday due to complications with Type B Lymphoma at the Ohio State University.

He is survived by his partner Deputy Marc Nye.

Services for the fallen K9 will take place Thursday, July 14 at 1 p.m. at the Liberty Aviation Museum in Port Clinton.

