Vacant home catches fire overnight

Toledo fire crews are investigating an overnight fire at a vacant home.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Prouty street.

TFD tells WTOL it looks like the fire was intentionally set.

Neighbors say there are squatters in the area who have frequently been seen around the property.

At this time, TFD says there is no evidence that any squatters were in the home when the fire broke out.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.



