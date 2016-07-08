FLOC Homies building bridges between Latino youth, police

Strained police relations in Toledo's Latino community are getting better, in large part due to the efforts of a group of teenagers who call themselves 'homies.'

They're known as the FLOC Homies.

Farm Labor Organizing Committee President Baldemar Valesquez challenges the teens to make Toledo's Latino community a better place to live.

He also encourages them to improve their own lives by preparing for the job market or learning how to overcome obstacles.

One of the FLOC Homie’s early projects: building relationships with the police.

"Hopefully for the better, because we want the police to protect us and not look upon us as automatic suspects when they see us on the streets,” said Valesquez.

That's what the Homies say was happening between police and youth in the community.

They say some Latino youth were being hassled by police, and were wrongly accused of being gang members.

Thanks to the efforts of the FLOC Homies however, meetings were held and a new trust was built up between residents, kids and police.

Things still aren't perfect but homies say their voices are being heard.

They've developed a positive relationship with Chief George Kral.

Cadets at the police academy also now receive diversity training on Latino culture.

"We want them to become knowledgeable of our community, who we are, so when they see us on the street they can name us by name instead of ‘hey you’,” said FLOC Homie, Javier Gomez.

It’s just another example of how the homies, as they say, are trying to put the neighbor back in hood.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.