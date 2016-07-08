District Court of Appeals: Toledo may use traffic cameras

The 6th District Court of Appeals upheld Toledo’s right to use traffic enforcement cameras on Friday in a 2-1 decision.

At issue was a statute passed by the state in 2014 that would have imposed regulations on how the traffic camera were used above and beyond what the City of Toledo’s ordinance required.

The Court of Appeals affirmed a lower court’s ruling that State Bill 342 is an unconstitutional infringement of the city’s right to self-governance under the Ohio Constitution (“home rule provision”).

