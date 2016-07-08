Former Teamsters Local 20 president accused of misusing funds, embezzlement

Bill Lichtenwald has been a fixture in Toledo labor relations for years.

Now the former president of the Teamsters Local 20 in Toledo is under fire, accused of embezzlement and misusing funds.

A recent report released by Independent Investigations Officer Joseph DiGenova, outlines a number of allegations and recommended civil charges against Lichtenwald.

That report has been forwarded to James Hoffa, the president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.



The investigation says that when he was an officer for The Ohio Conference, Lichtenwald violated conference bylaws "by consistently making expenditures of conference funds without approvals required under its bylaws."

The report also says that Lichtenwald and two others caused over $1.75 million in unauthorized expenditures.

The Teamsters Democratic Union in Detroit wants Lichtenwald charged.

“When you appoint a corrupt individual do you say, ‘see, it's too bad you got caught,’ or do you say ‘you betrayed our union members and you besmirched the good name of the labor movement. We're kicking you out and we're going to put systems in place so that people like you don't come back’,” said Ken Paff, with the Teamsters Democratic Union.

Lichtenwald is also accused of embezzlement by making more than $238,000 in unauthorized transfers of conference money, to his own local.

Lichtenwald is also accused of buying a $62,000 Ford Expedition Limited for his exclusive use without board authorization.

We called Lichtenwald by phone for his response, but were unable to reach him.

We also went to his home in Delta and no one was home.

The Teamsters Democratic Union accuses the International Brotherhood of Teamsters of failing to take action against Lichtenwald, or even responding yet to the charges.

“The question is, ‘do you have a system in your organization for clearing out the apples or are you rewarding bad apples?’,” said Paff.

WTOL was unable to reach Lichtenwald for comment and is waiting on a response from the International Brotherhood of Teamsters in Washington, to see if they will pursue these civil charges against Lichtenwald.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.