Toledo Police adjusting to post-Dallas reality

The tragic shootings in Dallas have Toledo Police Chief George Kral making adjustments to protocol in order to help keep officers safer.

"I'm heart broken. You know as a law enforcement community, anytime an officer loses their life in the line of duty we all feel it,” said Chief Kral.

It's a deep feeling of grief after five Dallas police officers were killed on Thursday night during a Black Lives Matter protest.

Chief Kral says the event has his department on high alert.

For the time being, officers will no longer ride alone on patrols.

"We're going to make sure that we are a bit more vigilant when we go to our calls. Keep our heads on swivels and make sure we're not walking into an ambush situation,” said Chief Kral.

In the wake of the police-involved shootings in Louisiana and Minnesota, where black men were shot and killed by white police officers, the relationship between the Toledo Police Department and the local black community is being questioned.

There are mixed reviews about the community’s relationship with police.

"Police relationships here in Toledo are very poor. I've been pulled over several times because of the color of my skin,” said one Toledo resident.

Other residents have seen improvement in recent years.

"About 10 years ago my boys had it very bad with Toledo Police but now things are getting better. The Toledo Police department is getting much better and I'm not seeing it as bad anymore. The Toledo Police Department is stepping up,” said Toledo resident Tina Robinson.

Despite the mixed reviews, Che if Kral says his department is making every effort to stay at the forefront of being involved with the minority community.

His hope is that recent events will not break down the community’s trust in his department.

"The biggest thing I can say is don't paint us all with the same paint brush. We have a different mindset. We have a different way we police and just because something bad happens in another part of the country please don't think that the Toledo Police Department has the same mindset as those officers or goes through the same training or has the same principles,” said Chief Kral.

