Wigged man wanted for robbing Toledo bank

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The Toledo Police Department and the FBI are looking for a man accused of robbing a bank Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to Huntington National Bank on Central Avenue around 2:20 p.m. after a man in a wig demanded money from the tellers.

The man got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. Police say he left the area in a tan/brown colored SUV.

No one was injured during the robbery.

The thief was last seen wearing maroon scrubs with a white long-sleeve shirt underneath and a caramel-colored wig.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call the FBI at 419-243-6122 or Toledo Police Crime Stopper Program at 419-255-1111.

