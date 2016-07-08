Wigged man wanted for robbing Toledo bank

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

The Toledo Police Department and the FBI are looking for a man accused of robbing a bank Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to Huntington National Bank on Central Avenue around 2:20 p.m. after a man in a wig demanded money from the tellers.

The man got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. Police say he left the area in a tan/brown colored SUV.

No one was injured during the robbery.

The thief was last seen wearing maroon scrubs with a white long-sleeve shirt underneath and a caramel-colored wig.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call the FBI at 419-243-6122 or Toledo Police Crime Stopper Program at 419-255-1111.

