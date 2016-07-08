U.S. Coast Guard talks water safety for boats, jet skis

The U.S. Coast Guard wants you to remember a few things to keep you safe out on the water.

"You never know what's going to happen. There are always different variables out there, whether it be weather, other boaters or just something out of the ordinary," said Petty Officer Andrew Lavallee of the U.S. Coast Guard.

Lavallee cautions that water is unpredictable no matter how experienced you are and points out a few differences between boating and jet skiing.

Life jackets, for example. are encouraged to be worn on a boat but are mandatory if you're riding a jet ski. Also, you can operate a boat at night, but jet skis should not be on the water.

"It is illegal to operate a jet ski at night," Lavallee says. "That's due to not having navigational lights. Not having navigational lights will just have you as a hazard out on the water. Other vessels may not be able to distinguish where you are or what you are."

Another important note; let someone know where you are.

"Let someone know where you're going to go, what you're going to do," he said. "Have some form of communication just in case something happens. It's never a bad thing to do."

The Coast Guard performs routine checks on the water and hopes these reminders will help keep you safe next time you are out.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.