State advisory board tries to bridge gap between public, police

The State of Ohio has been working for years to improve relationships between the police and the community.

An integral figure in these efforts is Oregon Police Chief Mike Navarre.

Navarre was appointed to be on the state task force for improving police and community relations by Governor Kasich in 2014.

As the only police chief on that committee, he knows first hand the problems facing law enforcement in our state, especially now, when the backlash and mistrust of many communities toward police seems to be at a fervor.

"It's a much more difficult job today than it's ever been," he said. "And I don't see that changing anytime in the near future."

Navarre has been working for years with other elected officials on how to quell the anger and reestablish trust.

His first recommendation is to make sure all law enforcement have the latest and best training for any given situation.

"It really comes down to training - to make sure that officers are trained properly to respond in these difficult situations - so that they come to a peaceful conclusion," he said.

Improving the vetting process of choosing the next generation of law enforcement to include more in-depth psychological evaluation, currently not mandated statewide, is another recommendation he makes.

"Well, we have to recognize that this job is not for everyone. And it really begins at the recruitment level," said Navarre. "You have to recruit individuals who are interested in the job. You have to do very thorough background checks to make sure that the people you are hiring are fit to perform those duties."

Most importantly, he recommends police administrations promote empathy and understanding for officers responding to calls.

"It doesn't matter if that person is a victim or a suspect that just committed a crime, they need to be treated with dignity and respect."

For more information on the Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board, click here.



Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.