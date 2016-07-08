Ohio appeals court upholds Toledo's use of traffic cameras

An Ohio appeals court has upheld Toledo's right to use traffic enforcement cameras, though the issue is headed for the state's Supreme Court.

The 6th District Court of Appeals in Lucas County issued the 2-1 ruling on Friday:

The decision affirms a lower court's ruling last year that portions of a state law restricting the use of such cameras unconstitutionally violates the city's home-rule powers.

The appellate court has sent the case to the Ohio Supreme Court "for review and final determination" on the home-rule issue. Similar cases in Dayton and Springfield are already before the high court.

A spokesman for the state's attorney general says the merits of the issue will ultimately be decided by the Ohio Supreme Court.

