Dozens gather in Toledo for peaceful protest after officer-involved shootings

Several dozen people gathered at the intersection of Monroe St. and Detroit Ave. after officer-involved shootings in Minnesota and Lousiana. (Source: WTOL)

A peaceful protest took place around 5 p.m. Friday night in Toledo in response to the recent fatal police-involved shootings in Louisiana and Minnesota.

The protest was organized by the New Order National Human Rights Organization and was scheduled before a shooting that took place at a peaceful protest in Dallas where five officers were killed and others were wounded.

According to a press release sent by the organization, the rally was to address the fatal shootings of black men by police as well as "black-on- black" violence.

Several dozen people gathered in Toledo at the corner of Monroe Street and Central Avenue chanting, "No justice, no peace, no racist police." Many had signs that read "Justice for Philando Castile" and "Black Lives Matter."

The majority of the people at the protest were from Toledo, but people also arrived from other cities.

Chanelle Davis traveled from Detroit to take part in the protest.

"I just been, I guess, keeping up on a lot that's been going on. And it's just important for me to be actually active and not be a bystander when stuff like this goes on," she said.

Julian Mack, with Black Lives Matter, was fired up at the rally on Friday.

"We want our freedom," he said. "It's 2016 and we don't have it. If we had it, we wouldn't see what happened in Minnesota, we wouldn't see what's happening all over the country if we had our freedom."

Gerald Rose, Toledo native who led the Alabama-based rally of NONHRO, said he was shocked by the viral video clips of the shootings in both Minnesota and Louisiana.

"We went through this before," he said. "Now, here we go again. I'm hoping the people running for president will acknowledge the situation."

Kezia Brown, associated with the NONHRO, attended the rally in Toledo.

"Everybody should be treated as an equal. That's the only way we can stand together. We have to get out here and fight for what we believe in. And that's what were going to continue to do," she said.

Like Brown, dozens of other supporters showed up - people of all ages and backgrounds - including a group of students from the University of Toledo who are part of the Muslim student association.

Hedyeh Elahanna of that association says rallies like this make a difference.

"It's really important for me to show up in solidarity for any oppressed people, be they black people or Muslims being subjected to Islamophobia," she said. "If our oppressed, marginalized communities are not safe, if our black lives aren't safe, none of us are safe."

Lt. Joe Heffernan said Toledo police were aware of the rally and that police officers would respond to any calls if they were needed.

The rally lasted into the evening and ended without incident.

