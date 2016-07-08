Lenawee Co. Sheriff's Office looks for man wanted for assaulting - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Lenawee Co. Sheriff's Office looks for man wanted for assaulting officer

Rodney Lamont Hill (Source: Lenawee County Sheriff's Office) Rodney Lamont Hill (Source: Lenawee County Sheriff's Office)
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI (WTOL) -

The Lenawee County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man accused of assaulting a police officer.

Rodney Lamont Hill, 33, is wanted for a felony warrant for assaulting, resisting, obstruction and causing injury to a police officer and a probation violation on July 4. 

Hill is 6'2", 193 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. 

If you know where he is, contact Crime Stoppers of Lenawee at (517) 266-6161 or (877) 276-8477. 

