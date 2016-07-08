Don't Waste Your Money: Sneaky vacation surcharges that can blow your budget

More and more travel destinations are lowering the initial price, so you can find them in your web search. But there’s a catch – companies are adding features a la carte.

For instance, many beach hotels want to keep that initial quote below $199, so they find all sorts of ways to do it.

One hotel in Florida even wanted $50 a day to rent a pair of beach chairs and umbrella!

Fees to Watch For

The most common fees to watch for, according to Smarter Travel.com:

$25 a night resort fee (which can be as high as $40 a night at some upscale hotels)

$10 parking fee at many beach hotels.

$25 housekeeping fee, if its a suite or condo.

$10 a day speedy or "premium WiFi fee, if the free WiFi is too slow for your needs.

Rental-by-Owner Sites Have Hidden Fees Too

VRBO and Home Away recently raised fees for owners, which most are passing on to renters.

For example: one beach condo listing in the Destin, FL area was priced at $300 a night for a 2-bedroom, 2-bath luxury beachside condo.

But read the fine print, and you learn you have to add a:

$79 reservation fee.

$99 damage wavier.

And a whopping $350 cleaning fee.

Doesn't that stink? I'll come clean your condo for a lot less than $350.

So watch for hidden fees, whether it is at a hotel, condo complex, or by owner rental: Any of them can nab you for an extra hundred bucks or more if you're not careful.

So don't waste your money.

