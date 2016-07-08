Girl, 11, testifies she fatally shot brother with dad's gun

DETROIT (AP) - An 11-year-old girl has taken the stand in her father's murder trial to say that she fatally shot her 9-year-old brother while acting out a video game in their dad's home.

The 45-year-old father is charged with second-degree murder in the Nov. 9 death of his son, who was shot with the father's shotgun. Police have said the weapon wasn't secured.

MLive.com reports that on Wednesday, the girl testified that she got the shotgun from her father's closet and waved it "up and down." She testified that the gun "jerked down" and when she tried to pull it up "the gun went off."

The girl was granted immunity from prosecution in exchange for her testimony. The Associated Press isn't naming the family members so as not to identify the girl.

