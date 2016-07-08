Dad of Ohio girl found dead in crib gets 3 years in prison

Wet and chilly spring weather can be expected through the Easter weekend.More >>
Wet and chilly spring weather can be expected through the Easter weekend.More >>
An Ohio high school student says he tried to remain nonpolitical during school walkouts over gun violence and was suspended for a day because he stayed in a classroom instead of joining protests or the alternative,...More >>
An Ohio high school student says he tried to remain nonpolitical during school walkouts over gun violence and was suspended for a day because he stayed in a classroom instead of joining protests or the alternative, a study...More >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
In 2016 the state had the fewest prescription opioid overdose deaths since 2009. However, prescription opioids are still involved in a large number of overdose deaths every year.More >>
In 2016 the state had the fewest prescription opioid overdose deaths since 2009. However, prescription opioids are still involved in a large number of overdose deaths every year.More >>
Stormy Daniels says she had an affair with the then-real estate magnate and reality television star in 2006 and 2007.More >>
Stormy Daniels says she had an affair with the then-real estate magnate and reality television star in 2006 and 2007.More >>
Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt is depicted in a bobblehead and sales of the figurine have soared to the heavens.More >>
Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt is depicted in a bobblehead and sales of the figurine have soared to the heavens.More >>
As a girl in Kansas, Linda Brown's father tried to enroll her in an all-white school in Topeka. A 1954 decision by the US Supreme Court followed, striking down racial segregation in schools and cementing Linda Brown's place in history. She died Sunday.More >>
As a girl in Kansas, Linda Brown's father tried to enroll her in an all-white school in Topeka. A 1954 decision by the US Supreme Court followed, striking down racial segregation in schools and cementing Linda Brown's place in history. She died Sunday.More >>
The Trump administration expelled 60 Russian diplomats on Monday and ordered Russia's consulate in Seattle to close, as the United States and European nations sought to jointly punish Moscow for its alleged role in poisoning an ex-spy in BritainMore >>
The Trump administration expelled 60 Russian diplomats on Monday and ordered Russia's consulate in Seattle to close, as the United States and European nations sought to jointly punish Moscow for its alleged role in poisoning an ex-spy in BritainMore >>
The Trump administration expelled 60 Russian diplomats on Monday and ordered Russia's consulate in Seattle to close, as the United States and European nations sought to jointly punish Moscow for its alleged role in poisoning an ex-spy in BritainMore >>
The Trump administration expelled 60 Russian diplomats on Monday and ordered Russia's consulate in Seattle to close, as the United States and European nations sought to jointly punish Moscow for its alleged role in poisoning an ex-spy in BritainMore >>
Adult film star tells "60 Minutes" she was threatened to keep silent about alleged sexual encounter with TrumpMore >>
Adult film star tells "60 Minutes" she was threatened to keep silent about alleged sexual encounter with TrumpMore >>
President Donald Trump signed the massive spending bill needed to avert a government shutdown after threatening to veto it hours earlier.More >>
President Donald Trump signed the massive spending bill needed to avert a government shutdown after threatening to veto it hours earlier.More >>
President Donald Trump signed the massive spending bill needed to avert a government shutdown after threatening to veto it hours earlier.More >>
President Donald Trump signed the massive spending bill needed to avert a government shutdown after threatening to veto it hours earlier.More >>
A New York City firefighter has been killed after a massive fire broke out at a building in Harlem where a movie directed by Ed Norton was being shotMore >>
A New York City firefighter has been killed after a massive fire broke out at a building in Harlem where a movie directed by Ed Norton was being shotMore >>
The co-owner of a dinosaur-themed park in Colorado thinks an electrical malfunction caused a life-sized animatronic Tyrannosaurus Rex to burst into flamesMore >>
The co-owner of a dinosaur-themed park in Colorado thinks an electrical malfunction caused a life-sized animatronic Tyrannosaurus Rex to burst into flamesMore >>
President Donald Trump is targeting China for stealing American technology or pressuring U.S. companies to hand it over as farmers, electronics retailers and other U.S. businesses brace for a backlashMore >>
President Donald Trump is targeting China for stealing American technology or pressuring U.S. companies to hand it over as farmers, electronics retailers and other U.S. businesses brace for a backlashMore >>