Toledoans react to Dallas police shootings

Police officers stand in salute outside a Dalls hospital Friday morning. Five officers were killed and others were wounded in sniper-style shootings during a protest. (Source: KTVT/CNN)

Toledoans are speaking out about the deadly Dallas police shootings.

"Another one," said Michael Zavac of Toledo. "Another shooting, another for no reason."

Many people in Toledo are trying to make sense of the shooting that took the lives of five Dallas police officers and injured several others during an otherwise peaceful Black Lives Matter Protest Thursday.

Five officers killed at Dallas protest

"This hostility in our society is just overcoming our everyday life," said Zavac. "I have cousins that are policemen and they're very good people, and I hate to see anyone get shot for no reason at all."

Others in Toledo say tensions have been building between officers across the country and the communities they serve.

"I feel like it was bound to happen, because there is so much tension going on between officers and civilians," said Mea Armstrong.

Mea and her husband Roy Armstrong say tensions were made worse by the officer-involved shooting deaths of Philando Castile and Alton Sterling earlier this week.

Another Toledo resident predicted the violence would continue.

"I hate what happened in Dallas. It is a tragedy," he said. "But one thing about what happened in Dallas is that, if things don't change, it's going to happen more places."

Roys says it's difficult to escape the non-stop coverage on TV and social media on the violence in America.

"The everyday American wakes up watches the news," said Roy Armstrong. "They see what's going on, they take that in and they leave the house with that in their mind."

People in Toledo say they never expected to see events like these and that their thoughts are with the families of those that lost loved ones.

"I'm totally against what happened there," said resident Eddie Padro. "That shouldn't happen."

"The whole situation is sad," said Tina Robinson. "The loss of the lives... just the whole situation of what's going on in that city - in the whole United States - we need to have more togetherness."

Alizah Hinton of Toledo says to bring about peace, people have to start with love.

"People just need to start being peaceful and start loving each other," she said. "Please, that's all I ask. That's all I ask people to do is: be peaceful."

Read more on the suspect identified in the Dallas shootings here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.