UT medical students provide free services at CommunityCare Free Medical Clinic

University of Toledo medical students are using their skills to provide free medical care to those in need. It's all funded through donations, and now's your chance to help.

On Thursdays, students see patients at Cedar Creek Church on S. Byrne Road. A doctor, who helped start the clinic, says they take care of about 3,000 patients in our area.

"Just really outstanding students, and they fundraise, and they raise money for the medications you see behind them, because we do have a working pharmacy here, so patients that need medications that can't afford things like insulin and the other expensive medications and generics, we'll help to provide those too," said Dr. Richard Paat, CommunityCare Free Medical Clinic.

To learn more about the free clinic click here.

