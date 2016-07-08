Man found dead near jet ski in Ottawa River identified

The Lucas County Coroner’s Office has identified a man found dead in the Ottawa River Friday morning.

A Washington Township Fire Department water rescue team found the body of Charles Swyers III, 60, around 8 a.m.

Officials say a call came in that a jet ski was found with no one in sight near Summit and Shoreland in Point Place.

Swyers body was found near the jet ski. An investigator says it appears he crashed into the Summit Street bridge.

Responding firefighters said Swyer's was not wearing a life jacket at the time of the crash, but the coroner's office says there was one attached to the jet ski.

Swyer's family reported him missing last night.

"Anytime you're on any type of water and on any type of watercraft, you always want to wear your safety jacket that's why they make PFDs. No matter how calm the water seems to be, things change very, very quickly and so yeah, we always recommend you wear your PFD no matter what size boat you're in, no matter your age, no matter your experience. Play it safe," said Captain Tom Yunker, Washington Township Fire.

An autopsy will be done to determine the exact cause of death.

