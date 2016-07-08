North Toledo returns to its Polish roots at annual festival this weekend

The annual Lagrange Street Polish festival began on Friday and will continue through Sunday night.

The event is put on by United North, a community development non-profit corporation that helps people through generational poverty with housing alternatives and businesses with technical assistance.

The Polish festival has been going on now for more than 30 years.

The main attraction of the day is the traditional Polish food and beer.

About four blocks of Lagrange Street, from Mettler to Central Avenue, are closed off during the festival to transform the area into a giant beer garden.

Toledo’s Stanley’s Market will be serving kielbasa and pierogi all weekend.

Stanley’s says they will sell 3,000 kielbasa sandwiches and 7,000 pierogi.

The festival commemorates and honors the Polish culture and community that called north Toledo’s Polish Village home during the 1900s.

You don't have to be Polish to attend the festival however.

"Everybody can be Polish this weekend. Everybody is invited. I'm not Polish and heaven knows I eat quite a bit of Pierogi. Who wouldn't like pasta with more potato carbs in the middle?" said Nikki Morey, senior manager at United North.

Festivities run until 11 p.m on Friday.

There will be polka music dance performances put on by a youth group, as well as arts and crafts for kids.

General admission is $5 for adults and but free for children under 8 years old. No one under 18 will be allowed to attend without an adult.

For more information click here.

