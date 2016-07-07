Church, mission team up to create women's shelter

In just a few months, homeless women in Toledo will have a new place to go to get on their feet and start over, and you can help.

For years, the three-story building connected to the United Church of God on Phillips Avenue has sat empty, waiting for new life to fill the hallways and rooms.

Pastor Dewayne Braxton, of United Church of God, has been working with Tom Clapsaddle, executive director of the Toledo Gospel Rescue Mission, to get City of Toledo Council members to approve a Special Use Permit for the shelter.

On Tuesday, they got the green light they were hoping for.

"Really two years, meeting all the requirements," said Braxton. "The executive director of the Toledo Gospel Rescue Mission, Tom Clapsaddle, has worked very diligently getting the plans approved and it's been very, very tedious process, but well worth the work."

The plan is to create the space into a 21-bed shelter for women and their children. Pastor Braxton says it's filling a gap in our community, as the Toledo Gospel's current women's homeless shelter only houses seven.

"And so we realize that single women with children are, you know, if they are homeless, they very vulnerable people, and so we feel as though we have an obligation to reach out and take care of those in society who are vulnerable and need and opportunity to have a safe space to start over again," said Braxton.

Even though the women's shelter won't open for a couple of months, generous donations have already started pouring in, like 44 beds from a local university. Braxton says the construction itself is being funded by generous members of our community, but they still need help.

"There's always going to be a need for labor, to staff the shelter, the need for food is continuous, the need for clothing is continuous, and the overall expense," said Braxton.

The goal is to have the shelter open before the winter.

You can d rop off donations at the United Church of God, located at 701 Phillips Avenue.

