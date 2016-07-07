Former Ohio Governor holds event in east Toledo, 'Ohio Families First'

Former Ohio Governor holds event in east Toledo, 'Ohio Families - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Ted Strickland (D), former governor of OH and running for Senate 2016 (Source: WTOL) Ted Strickland (D), former governor of OH and running for Senate 2016 (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Former Ohio Governor Ted Strickland was in Toledo Thursday to kick-off a new proposal called 'Ohio Families First'.

Strickland is running against Senator Rob Portman this November for the Ohio Senate seat.

The event Thursday was held at Tribute Park in east Toledo where he talked about his plans to prioritize investments in roads, bridges, cables and other infrastructure projects.

Strickland says these projects will help create well-paying jobs for Ohio families and set the stage for future economic success.
He also says his opponent cannot compete.
"The big money guys, the Coke brothers, the special interests, they can buy Senator Portman TV ads but they can't buy him a new record. And I'm pointing out his record. I'm not lying about it. I'm just telling the truth," said Strickland.
There were also protesters at the event demonstrating their dislike of the former Ohio governor.
