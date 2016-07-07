Former Ohio Governor holds event in east Toledo, 'Ohio Families First'

Ted Strickland (D), former governor of OH and running for Senate 2016 (Source: WTOL)

Former Ohio Governor Ted Strickland was in Toledo Thursday to kick-off a new proposal called 'Ohio Families First'.

Strickland is running against Senator Rob Portman this November for the Ohio Senate seat.

The event Thursday was held at Tribute Park in east Toledo where he talked about his plans to prioritize investments in roads, bridges, cables and other infrastructure projects.