Toledo police talk about officer-involved shootings

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Oregon Police Chief Mike Navarre says his officers used "considerable restraint" in not killing a suspect in an officer-involved shooting and standoff earlier this month.

The incident started with a call of a burglary. A suspect was shot, but ultimately tased after pointing an object that appeared to be a gun at officers and finally running in their direction with a long piece of metal.

Chief Navarre is the only police chief on a state board developing ways to better train officers and improve community relations.

"The key is to thoroughly investigate those and do it very transparently, to let the public know what's going on, do a proper investigation, do it promptly, quickly and get to the truth," Navarre said.

Dan Wagner, union president for the Toledo Police Patrolman's Association, said his officers are well trained to know when lethal force is justified.

"I think it's best for people to sit and wait for the investigation because we've seen it time and time again; when an officer is wrong, they have been charged," Wagner said.

Chief Navarre says the state board is urging police departments to adopt a number of recommendations it has come up with on the use of deadly force.

