Campaign headquarters for Hillary Clinton open in Toledo

Hillary Clinton campaign headquarters are now open in downtown Toledo.

They're in the Davis Building at the corner of Michigan and Jefferson.

Thursday night, volunteers packed the headquarters where between now and election day, they'll pick up signs and campaign literature, man phone banks and gather to canvas neighborhoods.

There's a cardboard cutout of Democrat Clinton where folks posed for pictures.

A Toledo skyline painting on the wall reads she'll 'shatter the glass ceiling in the Glass City.'

"She is trying to do something to change what the Republicans are doing in Congress. I think she's going to make a difference," says supporter Ray Soto.

Clinton was cleared this week of any criminal wrongdoing as part of her e-mail scandal. But are supporters worried it will drag down the campaign?

"I don't think it will. Once all the facts are out we'll look at the main issues," says Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks Hudson.

"I don't think we should allow the past to cloud our vision of the future. I see Hillary Clinton as the next President of the United States," says supporter Aaron Harder.

Lucas County Republican Chairman Jon Stainbrook thinks the e-mail scandal will follow Clinton on the campaign trail. He says it's a reflection of what kind of President she will make.

"If elected, we already know from Hillary's past behavior she will be very careless with military secrets and is not somebody you want to be President of the United States," he said.

Stainbrook doesn't expect presumed Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump to open any local headquarters until after the party's national convention in Cleveland.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.