Ohio's sales tax holiday is this weekend!

Ohio's tax-free weekend returns for 2016!

Beginning Friday, Aug. 5 at midnight and lasting through Sunday, Aug. 7 at 11:59 p.m. consumers will not be charged sales tax on the following items:

According to the Ohio Department of Taxation, items used in a trade or business are not exempt under the holiday.

Some frequently asked questions include:

Q: Can multiple qualifying items be purchased in a single tax-exempt transaction?

A: There is no limit on the amount of total purchase. The qualification is determined item by item.

Q: What items of clothing qualify?

A: “Clothing” includes, but is not limited to, shirts; blouses; sweaters; pants; shorts; skirts; dresses; uniforms (athletic and nonathletic); shoes and shoe laces; insoles for shoes; sneakers; sandals; boots; overshoes; slippers; steel-toed shoes; underwear; socks and stockings; hosiery; pantyhose; footlets; coats and jackets; rainwear; gloves and mittens for general use; hats and caps; ear muffs; belts and suspenders; neckties; scarves; aprons (household and shop); lab coats; athletic supporters; bathing suits and caps; beach capes and coats; costumes; baby receiving blankets; diapers, children and adult, including disposable diapers; rubber pants; garters and garter belts; girdles; formal wear; and wedding apparel.

Q: What types of items qualify as school supplies?

A: “School supplies” include only the following items: binders; book bags; calculators; cellophane tape; blackboard chalk; compasses; composition books; crayons; erasers; folders (expandable, pocket, plastic, and manila); glue, paste, and paste sticks; highlighters; index cards; index card boxes; legal pads; lunch boxes; markers; notebooks; paper; loose leaf ruled notebook paper, copy paper, graph paper, tracing paper, manila paper, colored paper, poster board, and construction paper; pencil boxes and other school supply boxes; pencil sharpeners; pencils; pens; protractors; rulers; scissors; and writing tablets.

Q: Does the exemption apply to mail, telephone, E-mail and internet orders?

A: Qualified items sold to consumers by mail, telephone, e-mail, or Internet shall qualify for the sales tax exemption if the consumer orders and pays for the item and the retailer accepts the order during the exemption period for immediate shipment, even if delivery is made after the exemption period. However, if the order and payment were made before the sales tax holiday, even if the item was delivered during the sales tax holiday, it would not qualify for the exemption. Additionally, if an item is backordered and payment does not occur until a later shipment, the item would not qualify for the exemption.

Q: Can a vendor choose not to participate in the sales tax holiday?

A: No. The sales tax holiday is set by law and vendors must comply.