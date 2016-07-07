St. Luke's Hospital reveals new logo, marketing campaign as independent hospital

President and CEO of St. Luke's Hospital Dan Wakeman announces the new logo and hospital slogan. (Source: WTOL)

You may have noticed a change last week at St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee as the green lighting of all ProMedica hospitals was no longer lit on the building.

That's not the only change coming, as St. Luke's moves forward after leaving the ProMedica Health System.

St. Luke's has been an independent hospital for one week, and Thursday, they announced a new ad campaign to promote their new mission statement as 'One Hospital'.

St. Luke's Hospital President and CEO Dan Wakeman officially unveiled the new logo for the now independent facility.

A new commercial, part of a marketing campaign, will air next week promoting the slogan 'One Hospital, Standing Apart'.

"But, the tagline is what's most important," said Wakeman. "We stand apart as one hospital because there are things we do very well as a single hospital."



As the green trim lights are coming down, soon the new color scheme will be installed on signage and stationary.

What won't change is the care for current patients, as the independent status allows for the hospital to accept all major insurances and partner with more health systems and other regional independent hospitals.

"If your physician is a PPG, a ProMedica Physician's Group physician, or a Toledo Clinic physician,or a Mercy Group physician or so on; they all work here at this hospital." said Wakeman. "All, interestingly enough, they work well together in this hospital."

Leaders know they won't be able to compete directly with larger health systems.But as the region's leader in robotics surgeries, offering more than 100 joint and spine surgeries a month, and a large heart and vascular center, NW Ohio residents now have more options.

"The reality is, we're going to offer an alternative in this marketplace that a lot of people are going to be happy they chose," said Wakeman.

