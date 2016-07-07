Livestock food pantry program run through United Way in Hancock County seeks donations

According to the United Way, many food insecure families face the difficult decision of buying either meat or other less nutritional and less expensive foods.

The United Way of Hancock County is working to get more meat into people's refrigerators who need it and has partnered with the Legacy Farm's Cooperative to utilize the Junior Fair livestock auction to help.

Two years ago, at a Halt Hunger initiative meeting, board member Mitch Welty came up with the idea to purchase livestock raised for the Hancock County Fair and donate the processed meat to local food pantries. Since then, the program has supplied 6,000 pounds of meat per year for families in need.

"I've been involved with the fair my whole life, and I've always seen the livestock trailers come in and they'll go out of town. And a lot of that protein leave the community." said Mitch Welty. "So that's why I came up with this plan to keep local food for local people."

This year, the United Way is asking for corporate and private donations for the fair livestock auction program in hopes to break a $10,000 goal.

To donate, call the United Way of Hancock County at 419-423-1432.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.