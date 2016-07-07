Mud Hens host annual 'Pink in the Park' event Saturday

Baseball fans can enjoy a game while helping a great cause this weekend.

The Mud Hens are hosting their annual "Pink in the Park" in support of Susan G. Komen Saturday, July 9.

The game starts at 5:05 p.m. Come help the Mud Hens PINK OUT the ballpark and show your support for breast cancer survivors, services, and research.

Tickets are $12 when you order online and enter promo code 'PINK'. Buy them here.

