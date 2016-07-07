TPS employees frustrated over mistakes with salary notices

Some Toledo Public Schools employees are upset, saying the district messed up salary notices they receive before the start of every school year.

The Toledo Federation of Teachers says upwards of 300 to 400 TPS employees have been calling the union, frustrated about problems with their yearly salary notices.

"The district, by law, is to provide salary notices as of July 1 for the upcoming school year. The notices that the employees received, many were late and in addition, they are inaccurate," says Toledo Federation of Teachers President Kevin Dalton.

Dalton says the district did respond and acknowledge there are errors they are working to fix, but the union is looking for more.

"They need to tell us what their issues are and when they expect to have them fixed so we can communicate with the membership," he says.

TPS Chief of Staff Brian Murphy says the district is aware of the issues and is already working to fix those errors.

Murphy says between 50 and 75 of its 4,000 employees so far have called the district about mistakes with salary notices.

"We have been working through the last 24 hours, have been working through those salary notices and correcting that information. And we'll be sending out new salary notices to those employees within next few days," says Murphy.

Murphy says TPS employees shouldn't be concerned about any lapses in pay, but if they do come across an issue with their salary notice, to call the number on the letter.

You'll remember, TFT is suing TPS over payroll problems the district experienced last school year. The union says litigation is pending and a pretrial hearing is scheduled.

According to the district, this new issue isn't directly related to the payroll problems, but the union says similar problems with salary notices in the past are part of why TFT sued the district.

"To have a whole year go by of knowing what they're supposed to do and to not be able to produce an accurate document, is unacceptable," says Dalton.





Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.